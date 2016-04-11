VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag fruit exports
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnamese dragon fruit to enter Australian market

Australia said that the country is reviewing the possibility of importing dragon fruit from Vietnam, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

Vietnamese mangos to get taste of Australian market

The Vietnamese government is working with Australia’s Department of Agriculture and Water Resources to complete ...
 
go to top