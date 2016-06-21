The most read Vietnamese newspaper
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Australia ready to get its teeth into Vietnamese longans in 2019
Australia has reviewed the cultivation, processing and packaging of longans in Vietnam, and they look tasty.
Vietnam set to export dragon fruit to Australia soon
The country, already a major coffee and rice exporter, is now turning fruit and vegetables into a key source of ...
Australia officially opens door to Vietnamese mangoes
Tons of fresh mangoes will be hitting Australian shelves from this month.
September 16, 2016
Enter the dragon fruit: Australia beckons Vietnamese growers
Vietnam's fruit and vegetables exports are becoming a major revenue stream.
September 09, 2016
Vietnamese mangoes to enter US market
Mangoes will be the sixth Vietnamese fruit to gain access to the world’s biggest economy.
August 10, 2016
Vietnamese lychees win the heart of Australian consumers
Vietnamese lychee farmers and traders have turned to new export markets to find higher prices and more stable demand.
July 07, 2016
Hanoi treatment center a godsend for lychee exports to Australia
Australia has spared Vietnamese lychee growers from traveling a long way to export their fruit to its market.
June 21, 2016
