Australia ready to get its teeth into Vietnamese longans in 2019

Australia has reviewed the cultivation, processing and packaging of longans in Vietnam, and they look tasty.

Vietnam set to export dragon fruit to Australia soon

The country, already a major coffee and rice exporter, is now turning fruit and vegetables into a key source of ...

Australia officially opens door to Vietnamese mangoes

Tons of fresh mangoes will be hitting Australian shelves from this month.
September 16, 2016 | 02:01 pm GMT+7

Enter the dragon fruit: Australia beckons Vietnamese growers

Vietnam's fruit and vegetables exports are becoming a major revenue stream.
September 09, 2016 | 02:39 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese mangoes to enter US market

Mangoes will be the sixth Vietnamese fruit to gain access to the world’s biggest economy.
August 10, 2016 | 03:41 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese lychees win the heart of Australian consumers

Vietnamese lychee farmers and traders have turned to new export markets to find higher prices and more stable demand.
July 07, 2016 | 03:07 pm GMT+7

Hanoi treatment center a godsend for lychee exports to Australia

Australia has spared Vietnamese lychee growers from traveling a long way to export their fruit to its market.
June 21, 2016 | 04:26 pm GMT+7
 
