The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
frigate
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam accelerates military build-up
Vietnam is in talks with a Russian shipbuilder to purchase two more advanced Gepard-class frigates, the Vietnam News Agency reported.
Russian shipyard to deliver two frigates for Vietnam in August, September
Two Project 11661 Gepard-3.9-class frigates built by Russia’s Zelenodolsk Shipyard will be delivered to Vietnam in ...
Vietnam strengthens naval muscle
The Vietnam People's Navy will get its hands on a new Gepard-class 3.9 frigate built in Russia next year after it is put through its paces during a trial.
April 29, 2016 | 07:50 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter