VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag freedom of press
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Duterte under fire as Philippines moves to close news website Rappler

Duterte is set to shut down Rappler, a critical voice of his government. 

65 journalists and media workers killed globally in 2017: Reporters without borders

Syria and Mexico are the most dangerous countries for journalists.
December 20, 2017 | 10:32 am GMT+7

China says foreign press welcome, as some media outlets excluded from key event

'We encourage reporters to travel and see more of China... to learn about and continue to report on more aspects of China,' Xi said. 
October 26, 2017 | 09:32 am GMT+7

Growing unease as India curbs the net to keep the peace

Since Modi's election, 89 shutdowns have been ordered.
September 18, 2017 | 03:31 pm GMT+7

Control of information shifts up a gear in run-up to Cambodia election

For Hun Sen, critical media are 'like children challenging their father.'
September 08, 2017 | 02:38 pm GMT+7

Hong Kong radio replaces BBC with Chinese programming

Hong Kong listeners wake up in a morning to the Mandarin-language broadcast of the China National Radio, instead of the World Service launched since 1978. 
September 05, 2017 | 02:08 pm GMT+7

Cambodian paper to close after opposition leader arrested for treason

The Cambodia Daily said Monday's edition would be its last after it was slapped with a multi-million dollar tax bill that its publishers said was politically motivated.
September 03, 2017 | 06:27 pm GMT+7

National Assembly approves amended Law on Press

Vietnam’s National Assembly has passed amendments to the Law on Press that include new provisions on source protection and how state agencies interact with the press.
April 05, 2016 | 05:29 pm GMT+7
 
go to top