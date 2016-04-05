The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
freedom of press
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Trump reveals winners of controversial 'Fake News Awards'
And the winners are...
Duterte under fire as Philippines moves to close news website Rappler
Duterte is set to shut down Rappler, a critical voice of his government.
65 journalists and media workers killed globally in 2017: Reporters without borders
Syria and Mexico are the most dangerous countries for journalists.
December 20, 2017 | 10:32 am GMT+7
China says foreign press welcome, as some media outlets excluded from key event
'We encourage reporters to travel and see more of China... to learn about and continue to report on more aspects of China,' Xi said.
October 26, 2017 | 09:32 am GMT+7
Growing unease as India curbs the net to keep the peace
Since Modi's election, 89 shutdowns have been ordered.
September 18, 2017 | 03:31 pm GMT+7
Control of information shifts up a gear in run-up to Cambodia election
For Hun Sen, critical media are 'like children challenging their father.'
September 08, 2017 | 02:38 pm GMT+7
Hong Kong radio replaces BBC with Chinese programming
Hong Kong listeners wake up in a morning to the Mandarin-language broadcast of the China National Radio, instead of the World Service launched since 1978.
September 05, 2017 | 02:08 pm GMT+7
Cambodian paper to close after opposition leader arrested for treason
The Cambodia Daily said Monday's edition would be its last after it was slapped with a multi-million dollar tax bill that its publishers said was politically motivated.
September 03, 2017 | 06:27 pm GMT+7
National Assembly approves amended Law on Press
Vietnam’s National Assembly has passed amendments to the Law on Press that include new provisions on source protection and how state agencies interact with the press.
April 05, 2016 | 05:29 pm GMT+7
