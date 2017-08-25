VnExpress International
US warship sails near disputed islands in Southeast Asia, officials say

In the past, Beijing has reacted angrily to such moves, saying they are provocative.

Chinese paper says UK trying to grab attention with mission in disputed waters

A British warship will sail through the East Sea to assert freedom-of-navigation rights.

British warship to sail through disputed East Sea

The frigate aims to assert freedom of navigation, but it's uncertain whether it would touch the disputed territories. 
February 13, 2018 | 10:01 am GMT+7

Naval accidents no setback to operations in troubled waters, US Pacific Air Chief says

U.S. general said the collision of the USS John S. McCain should not overshadow the defense capability the U.S. brings to the region.
August 26, 2017 | 08:19 am GMT+7
 
