Tag
free trade
Car import tariffs from Japan to Vietnam to be eliminated from 2029
But Vietnam has been known to raise other trade barriers to counter the loss it incurs from the elimination of import taxes.
Rejecting protectionism, ASEAN and Australia commit to free trade
'Protectionism is a dead end,' Australian Prime Minister said.
Pacific trade deal to boost Vietnam's economy, drive reforms: World Bank
Textiles, footwear and beverages are expected to enjoy a boost thanks to lower tariffs.
March 09, 2018 | 05:25 pm GMT+7
UK PM May says she wants free trade deal with China
The goal of securing a free trade deal with the world's second-largest economy comes as May begins a three-day visit to China.
January 31, 2018 | 08:06 am GMT+7
Wrangling over US demands holds up Asia-Pacific minister talks
'The U.S. opposes multilateral trade agreements and the other economies are not happy.'
November 09, 2017 | 09:39 am GMT+7
Pacific trade deal without US could go ahead at upcoming APEC summit in Vietnam: official
The 11 remaining Trans-Pacific Partnership members appear ready to make clear their plans, with or without the US.
October 18, 2017 | 02:34 pm GMT+7
Trump says NAFTA talks 'tough,' failure possible
'If we can't make a deal, it'll be terminated and that will be fine.'
October 12, 2017 | 08:56 am GMT+7
Vietnam's premier touts ‘Asian dreams,’ hints at new trade pact with US
‘Asia will be a place where dreams of all countries… will all be heard of and respected,’ PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc says in Japan.
June 05, 2017 | 11:08 am GMT+7
New Zealand optimistic of reviving TPP trade deal
New Zealand will be trying to win over other members this weekend when TPP ministers get together in Hanoi on the sidelines of an APEC meeting.
May 19, 2017 | 09:34 am GMT+7
Pacific trade pact countries look for 'progressive' way forward
With the retreat of the United States, China appears to be the natural successor to lead discussions.
March 16, 2017 | 09:13 am GMT+7
Japan ratifies TPP trade pact to fly the flag for free trade
The deal, which has been five years in the making, requires ratification by at least six countries.
December 09, 2016 | 09:40 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to pull in more investment next year: CEO survey
Half of respondents plan to expand in the country over the next 12 months even though confidence in the Asia-Pacific region has taken a hit.
November 20, 2016 | 03:00 am GMT+7
Pacific leaders urged to defend free trade after Trump win
"There is no doubt that if the TPP fails it will be a huge win for China, politically and economically."
November 19, 2016 | 11:20 am GMT+7
Vietnam's exports to ASEAN fall in Jan-Oct in worrying sign
The formation of the $2.2 trillion ASEAN Economic Community seemed to be no help at all.
November 14, 2016 | 08:55 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to become gateway for EU products in Southeast Asia
The landmark trade deal is the first the E.U. has signed with a developing country.
November 04, 2016 | 08:30 pm GMT+7
View more stories
