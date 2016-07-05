The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Asia-Pacific nations sign sweeping trade deal without US
The CPTPP will reduce tariffs in countries that together amount to more than 13 percent of the global economy.
Final version of Trans-Pacific trade deal released, rules pushed by US on ice
The 11 remaining nations including Vietnam have suspended many controversial provisions and are expected to sign ...
Trump considering order to withdraw from NAFTA - reports
Trump calls the free trade agree a 'disaster'.
April 27, 2017 | 08:15 am GMT+7
Chinese furniture firms move to Vietnam to avoid US tariffs
Local firms are worried that the tax spotlight could be turned on them.
August 25, 2016 | 10:49 am GMT+7
Vietnam to approve TPP this year, but all efforts may be in vain
Vietnam could be among the few countries to make progress in ratifying the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.
July 05, 2016 | 05:52 pm GMT+7
