Vietnamese banker flees overseas after stealing $10 mln from customer: police

Eximbank says it cannot reimburse the customer until a court orders it to do so.

US investigating iPhone slowing Apple software: report

Apple admitted to intentionally slow down older models of its iPhones over time.

FBI investigating Clinton Foundation: reports

Investigators are looking into issues involving donations to the foundation in exchange for political favors. 
January 06, 2018 | 08:54 am GMT+7

Apple faces lawsuits after saying it slows down aging iPhones

This applies to iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone SE and iPhone 7.
December 27, 2017 | 03:00 pm GMT+7

Taiwanese company director gets life sentence for virtual gold trading fraud

His company was found to have appropriated nearly $10.8 million from more than 700 people.
December 16, 2017 | 02:13 pm GMT+7

Former Vietnamese lawmaker appeals life sentence in multi-million dollar housing fraud trial

She denies masterminding the scam, saying her sentence is 'too harsh.'
October 28, 2017 | 12:06 pm GMT+7

Former Vietnamese lawmaker gets life sentence for multi-million dollar housing scam

A separate probe has been opened into her claims that she spent nearly half of the money paying for her parliamentary seat.
October 16, 2017 | 05:21 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese prosecutors demand life sentence for former lawmaker in housing fraud case

An investigation is also underway into her claim that she paid $1.5 million for her parliamentary seat.
October 09, 2017 | 10:35 am GMT+7

Hanoi court stops former lawmaker from testifying about paying bribe for parliamentary seat

The defendant asked to speak twice, but the court said the matter is under investigation and should be addressed at a separate trial.
October 05, 2017 | 05:11 pm GMT+7

Former Vietnamese lawmaker stands trial for housing fraud

Her company is accused of swindling nearly $17 million out of prospective homebuyers.
October 02, 2017 | 11:40 am GMT+7

Former central bank bigwig dragged down into Vietnam's $400 million graft case

The move comes on the heels of a government inspectors' report that highlighted malfeasance at the central bank between 2010 and 2015.
September 08, 2017 | 05:53 pm GMT+7

Indonesia to deport 153 Chinese for $450 million scam

'The perpetrators and the victims are Chinese. It just happens that they operate from Indonesia.'
August 01, 2017 | 02:34 pm GMT+7

Vietnam uncovers 90,000 cases of smuggling in first half of 2017

The number of cases may have fallen, but authorities say that just means smugglers are becoming more sophisticated. 
July 26, 2017 | 03:22 pm GMT+7

Infamous 'beauty vs businessman’ case declared a mistrial by Vietnam court

Former Miss Vietnam Russia has been putting up a staunch defense against those accusing her of swindling $725,000.
June 29, 2017 | 05:25 pm GMT+7

2 Chinese men jailed for using fake bank cards in Vietnam

The duo hatch the scheme in an attempt to pay off their company's debt.
May 11, 2017 | 10:03 am GMT+7
