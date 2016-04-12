VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Frank Underwood
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Chinese leaders big fans of 'House of Cards' says Spacey

"House of Cards" star Kevin Spacey said Monday that the Netflix series has made him a star in China -- including with its Communist leaders -- even ...
 
go to top