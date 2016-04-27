VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag fortune-teller
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Superstition drives woman on ill-fated search for gold

The wife of a police chief in the central province of Quang Nam spent two years and all of her money on a gold mine on the advice of a ...
 
go to top