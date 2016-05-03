VnExpress International
Scientists investigate possible "red tide" as cause of mass fish deaths in Quang Binh

Seawater along a 1.5-kilometer stretch of coast in Quang Binh province was reported to have turned red on May 4, possibly signaling a "red tide" and ...

National council formed to uncover mystery behind mass fish deaths

About 100 scientists from more than 30 research institutes and universities across Vietnam have been mobilized in ...

Defense Ministry asked to monitor sea water after mass fish deaths

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has sent a letter to the Ministry of National Defense asking it to assign its Naval Center for Marine Environment Monitoring and ...
May 04, 2016 | 10:50 am GMT+7

Foreign scientists step in to help Vietnam find cause of mass fish deaths

Scientists from the United States, Germany and Israel have arrived in Vietnam to help identify the reasons behind the mass fish deaths along the central coast.
May 03, 2016 | 02:34 pm GMT+7
 
