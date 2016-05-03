The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Formosa steel plant
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Scientists investigate possible "red tide" as cause of mass fish deaths in Quang Binh
Seawater along a 1.5-kilometer stretch of coast in Quang Binh province was reported to have turned red on May 4, possibly signaling a "red tide" and ...
National council formed to uncover mystery behind mass fish deaths
About 100 scientists from more than 30 research institutes and universities across Vietnam have been mobilized in ...
Defense Ministry asked to monitor sea water after mass fish deaths
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has sent a letter to the Ministry of National Defense asking it to assign its Naval Center for Marine Environment Monitoring and ...
May 04, 2016 | 10:50 am GMT+7
Foreign scientists step in to help Vietnam find cause of mass fish deaths
Scientists from the United States, Germany and Israel have arrived in Vietnam to help identify the reasons behind the mass fish deaths along the central coast.
May 03, 2016 | 02:34 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter