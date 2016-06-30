VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Formosa compensation
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Compensation from Taiwanese fish killer to reach Vietnamese fishermen next month

The toxic disaster has hit at least 200,000 people in central Vietnam, including about 41,000 fishermen.

Formosa offers $500 mln to compensate Vietnam for catastrophic environmental damage

Taiwanese conglomerate Formosa has apologized to Vietnam and pledged to pay $500 million in compensation for the ...
 
go to top