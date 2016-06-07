VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag foreign
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Local, foreign enterprises in fierce debate over Vietnam’s new car import regulations

While foreign firms like Ford and Toyota are concerned about the new decree, local assemblers like Truong Hai and Thanh Cong think it's reasonable.

How fast fashion is emerging at pace in Vietnam

Vietnam has become a magnet for foreign fashion brands practically overnight, but why so? 

2 missing after Vietnamese vessel collides with foreign ship off southern Vietnam

Rescue efforts are underway but the weather is hampering the mission.
August 09, 2016 | 02:18 pm GMT+7

U.S. presses China to reduce barriers for foreign business

Senior U.S. officials pressed China again on Tuesday to reduce barriers for foreign businesses, saying concerns have grown due to a more complex regulatory environment.
June 07, 2016 | 11:31 am GMT+7
 
go to top