Saigon welcomes its six millionth foreign visitor this year
Vietnam's biggest city is on the right track to meet its annual target of receiving 6.3 million international tourists.
More foreigners touching down in Vietnam, but belts have been tightened
And whether they come back is another big question.
Chinese tourists remain key driver of Vietnam's tourism boom
The number of international arrivals surged 23.6 percent in January, following a strong year.
January 30, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam anticipates record tourist arrivals this year
Officials expect to log 10 million foreign tourists for all of 2016.
December 22, 2016 | 05:23 pm GMT+7
Filthy toilets and robberies: Deputy PM names tourism nightmares in Vietnam
In a rare move of brutal honesty, he lays bare the truth behind Vietnam's lagging tourism sector.
August 10, 2016 | 12:21 pm GMT+7
