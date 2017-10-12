VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag foreign reserves
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam’s foreign currency reserves hit record high

The central bank has reported healthy liquidity in the foreign currency market and a stable exchange rate.

Vietnam targets GDP growth of 7 percent over next 5 years

Vietnam expects average economic growth of 6.7 percent – 7 percent in the next five years, said the National ...
 
go to top