New US ambassador to Vietnam hits the ground running

Daniel Kritenbrink will accompany President Trump to the APEC Summit in Da Nang and on a state visit to Hanoi later this week.

Vietnam, Indonesia set trade target of $10 billion during Party chief's visit

The last leader of the Communist Party to visit Indonesia was President Ho Chi Minh.

Vietnam’s prime minister starts first US visit

The visit will include a meeting between PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc and President Donald Trump.
May 29, 2017 | 09:17 am GMT+7

Trump invites Vietnam's prime minister to visit US

The two governments have expressed desire to further promote ties and strengthen their relationship since Trump's election win last November.
April 21, 2017 | 02:13 pm GMT+7

Japan emperor, empress to visit Vietnam in 2017: report

The trip would be in response to many invitations from Vietnamese government.
September 14, 2016 | 04:43 pm GMT+7
 
