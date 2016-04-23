The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam's bank seeks $700 mln via stake sale to foreign investor - report
Saigon Commercial Bank expects further talks with two potential investors from China and Indonesia as it plans to sell more than half of the bank at ...
Vietnam's leading state owned giant Vinamilk says scrapping foreign ownership cap
The board of Vietnamese dairy firm Vinamilk has decided to remove its 49 percent foreign ownership cap, an ...
World Bank lender to buy stake in TP Bank
The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank's private sector lending arm, plans to buy a five percent stake in Vietnam’s unlisted TP Bank, the Vietnamese lender ...
April 23, 2016 | 10:34 am GMT+7
