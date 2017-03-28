VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag foreign language
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Japan holds first national Vietnamese language exam

Education insiders said the test reflects Vietnam's increasingly important role in the region.

Vietnam plans to teach foreign language from first grade

Obligatory foreign language studies currently start from sixth grade.

Vietnam ranks second best place in the world to teach English

English teachers can earn up to $2,200 a month.
March 28, 2017 | 12:30 am GMT+7
 
go to top