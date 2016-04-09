The most read Vietnamese newspaper
HSBC estimates Vietnam's foreign exchange reserves at $38 bln
The central bank may have escaped the impacts of Brexit without exhausting its foreign reserves.
China fixes yuan at over five-year low against dollar
China's central bank on Monday set the value of the yuan currency at a more than five-year low against the U.S. ...
SBV official: Vietnam not ready yet for free floating exchange rate
Vietnam's decision to change the mechanism for setting the dong’s daily reference rate is a step forward for the Southeast Asian country as it allows market forces to play a ...
April 08, 2016 | 04:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's flexible exchange rate regime needs "more transparency": World Bank
Vietnam’s shift to a more flexible exchange rate regime “is the best way at this point” as it would help improve the country’s “relatively low” foreign exchange reserves, said ...
April 11, 2016 | 05:03 pm GMT+7
