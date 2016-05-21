The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
Foreign Direct Investment
Foreign investment rockets in Vietnam to reach $10 billion in first five months
Vietnam enticed more than $10 billion in FDI in the first five months of 2016, more than double the figure from the same period last year, with South ...
Vietnam’s exports and imports lean on foreign enterprises
Foreign enterprises accounted for about 65 percent and contributed nearly $70 billion to Vietnam’s total export ...
