Vietnam's central bank expects credit growth to reach 17-18 percent

The State Bank also says it will keep the dong/dollar exchange rate stable.

HSBC estimates Vietnam's foreign exchange reserves at $38 bln

The central bank may have escaped the impacts of Brexit without exhausting its foreign reserves.
 
