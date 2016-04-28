The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Storm Kai-Tak approaches Vietnam's waters after wreaking havoc in the Philippines
International forecasting stations disagree on whether the storm will strengthen after entering the East Sea.
Tropical storm creeping toward Vietnamese waters
Kai-Tak will be the 15th storm to hit Vietnam this year if it continues on its current course.
OECD sees global growth accelerating but unsecure
'Strong and sustained medium-term growth is not yet secured.'
November 29, 2017 | 09:29 am GMT+7
As climate threats grow, Solomon Islands hunts 'evergreen' solutions
Losses from disasters are rising not just because weather is getting wilder but because the risks aren’t taken adequately into account.
October 23, 2017 | 08:14 am GMT+7
World Bank sees improving global economy but risks remain
The global economy still is expected to grow by 2.7 percent for 2017, rising to 2.9 percent in 2018 and 2019.
June 05, 2017 | 08:08 am GMT+7
Vietnam 2017: Prospects and challenges
From the macroeconomy to tourism and weather: Experts and officials analyze the outlook for Vietnam this year.
January 02, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Typhoon Tokage to bring heavy rain, wind to central Vietnam this weekend
Coastal provinces should expect some wet days ahead.
November 26, 2016 | 12:28 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s economic growth to expand 6.9 pct in 2016-2017: UN report
Vietnam’s economic growth is expected to grow 6.8 percent - 6.9 percent in 2016 and 2017 mainly on the back of continued consumer demand, said the United Nations on Thursday in ...
April 28, 2016 | 05:55 pm GMT+7
