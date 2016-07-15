The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International
Vietnamese
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
News
Made-in-Vietnam sneakers show limits of Trump's trade policy
'If we start to eliminate trade deals, they’ll be paying a lot more for shoes.'
In modern Vietnam, a high-tech economy is a future far away
Decades-old technologies are stifling Vietnam's competitiveness in the global market.
Vietnam's garment workers get paid better than Asian peers, in a sense
The ILO says employers in the country's garment and footwear sectors are generally following the minimum wage rule, but wages remain low.
September 16, 2016 | 11:35 am GMT+7
Vietnam's leather and footwear firms told to join forces ahead of free-trade deals
Vietnam’s leather and footwear industry is trying to move up the global value chain to seize the potential benefits of new-generation free trade agreements.
July 16, 2016 | 11:08 am GMT+7
