foodie
Best Saigon restaurants and food streets for night owls
We all know that feeling when you open the fridge at 10 p.m. and there's nothing to eat. Here's a list just for a night like that.
Top chefs name Hoi An Vietnam’s food capital
Foreign travel sites seem to have gained an appetite for the ancient town.
Hanoi Bang Bang VII: Pho Fundamentals
In which we learn it's far more satisfying to eat noodles than to think about them.
February 08, 2017 | 10:39 am GMT+7
Hanoi Bang Bang V: Cha Ca La Vong
How a rebel redoubt became a world-famous fish fry.
January 12, 2017 | 01:46 pm GMT+7
Hanoi Bang Bang III: Ragworm weather
A humble river worm that breeds solely in sun showers remains an autumn delicacy.
December 28, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Hanoi Bang Bang I: Resurrecting Vietnam’s first foodie
VnExpress International will spend the next few weeks eating Vu Bang’s Hanoi favorites.
December 14, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7