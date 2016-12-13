VnExpress International
Best Saigon restaurants and food streets for night owls

We all know that feeling when you open the fridge at 10 p.m. and there's nothing to eat. Here's a list just for a night like that.

Top chefs name Hoi An Vietnam’s food capital

Foreign travel sites seem to have gained an appetite for the ancient town.

Hanoi Bang Bang VII: Pho Fundamentals

In which we learn it's far more satisfying to eat noodles than to think about them.
February 08, 2017 | 10:39 am GMT+7

Hanoi Bang Bang V: Cha Ca La Vong

How a rebel redoubt became a world-famous fish fry.
January 12, 2017 | 01:46 pm GMT+7

Hanoi Bang Bang III: Ragworm weather

A humble river worm that breeds solely in sun showers remains an autumn delicacy.
December 28, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7

Hanoi Bang Bang I: Resurrecting Vietnam’s first foodie

VnExpress International will spend the next few weeks eating Vu Bang’s Hanoi favorites. 
December 14, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
 
