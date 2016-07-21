The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
food poisoning
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Food poisoning deaths double in Vietnam
While regulatory framework in Vietnam has improved, implementation remains a challenge.
Nearly 200 guests taken sick with food poisoning at wedding in central Vietnam
Food poisoning killed at least 16 people across the country during the first half of 2017.
SEA Games: 16 Malaysian athletes hit by food poisoning
Games organizers said they were still trying to identify the source of the outbreak.
August 24, 2017 | 06:09 pm GMT+7
Dozens of Lao tourists hospitalized with food poisoning in Da Nang
It's the second case of mass food poisoning to be reported in Vietnam's central city this year.
July 31, 2017 | 05:38 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese family allegedly poisoned after dog poop dispute with neighbor
The neighbor allegedly sprayed pesticide over the family's vegetables garden in what appeared to be a revenge plot.
March 11, 2017 | 02:50 pm GMT+7
Nearly 300 Vietnamese workers hospitalized with food poisoning at S Korean factory
Some workers said they spotted maggots in the chicken served during lunch.
March 10, 2017 | 11:52 am GMT+7
Over 50 wedding guests hospitalized for food poisoning in northern Vietnam
Local health authorities are scrambling to analyze samples of food served at the party.
February 16, 2017 | 12:24 pm GMT+7
8 die of suspected poisoning at funeral party in northern Vietnam
The victims had been served wine and candy bought near the Chinese border, police found.
February 14, 2017 | 03:06 pm GMT+7
HCM City workers go home early after refusing worms for lunch at Chinese factory
On October 29, 109 factory workers suffered food poisoning at a Chinese-owned factory in Ho Chi Minh City, prompting a boycott on the company canteen.
November 06, 2016 | 01:55 pm GMT+7
Vietnam orders probe into food poisoning of Japanese students
A hotel in Ho Chi Minh City has been linked to the case, but an official says no conclusion yet.
October 31, 2016 | 05:04 pm GMT+7
34 Japanese fly home from Vietnam with food poisoning symptoms
Aviation officials rule out issues on their Vietnam Airlines flight, suspecting their hotel dinner is to blame.
October 28, 2016 | 08:51 pm GMT+7
84 kids hospitalized with food poisoning after lunch at Vietnam kindergarten
Nine of the kids were put on drips to help them recover.
October 20, 2016 | 07:45 pm GMT+7
Chinese chemicals flood Vietnam's agricultural sector
Toxic residue from pesticides and insecticides has been blamed for Vietnam's spiraling cancer rate.
September 23, 2016 | 02:19 pm GMT+7
Rooftop farming takes off in Hanoi
Desperate for poison-free food, Hanoians are taking matters into their own green fingers.
July 21, 2016 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
70 tourists suffer food poisoning at popular Vietnamese beach resort
Many have been spending their vacation in hospital.
July 21, 2016 | 11:36 am GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter