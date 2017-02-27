The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Kava, the drink soothing the stress of NY millennials
Young New Yorkers are leaving alcohol for a mildly narcotic drink to ease the pain of long hours, bottleneck commutes and Trump.
Saigon noodle soup with a tasty tentacle twist
Chewy noodles with firm calamari make the perfect partners at this hole-in-the-wall eatery.
Vietnam ministries against tax on sugary drinks, one says no proven link to obesity
The agriculture ministry said 'no study has found that the abuse of sweetened tea or coffee causes obesity' in Vietnam.
January 09, 2018 | 05:04 pm GMT+7
Warding off the winter cold with a glass of hot soy milk in Vietnamese mountain retreat
‘The drinks aren't that special but there are lots of people. It feels warm.’
December 11, 2017 | 05:34 pm GMT+7
7 retro Saigon cafés that offer a ride back in time
Classic designs and quiet atmospheres make these shops a popular choice for the nostalgic.
December 03, 2017 | 08:33 am GMT+7
Fried Hanoi catfish worth traveling across the world for, says Bloomberg
Pan-fried squares of sizzling fish with dill, onion, turmeric and galangal: What are you waiting for?
December 02, 2017 | 08:39 am GMT+7
Five Vietnamese salads to get you through the tropical summer
These low-cost dishes are local favorites and super easy to make.
April 11, 2017 | 04:14 pm GMT+7
The Vietnamese porridge that eats up everything
The dish once again proves that in Vietnamese cuisine, nothing actually goes to waste.
April 06, 2017 | 12:42 pm GMT+7
5 reasons the world needs an emoji for Vietnamese 'banh mi' now
The 2017 emojis list has a glaring omission: our beloved, yummy baguette.
March 30, 2017 | 04:03 pm GMT+7
Five siblings of ‘banh xeo’ and where to find them
Here are some alternatives to the crispy pancakes that just taste amazing with fish sauce and fresh herbs.
March 27, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Duck embryos: The beloved, unconventional breakfast of Hanoi
This breakfast dish is very different from your usual omelette or scrambled eggs.
March 21, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Six places for a perfect coffee date in Hanoi
The top places to get your caffeine hit across the ancient capital.
March 17, 2017 | 10:17 am GMT+7
Raw fish salad: VIP dish by Vietnam's Thai people
The people of Thai minority group in northern Vietnam prepare the tasty and painstaking dish for special family unions or beloved guests.
February 27, 2017 | 08:01 pm GMT+7
Fancy one of the world’s greatest food experiences? Try Hanoi
The Telegraph gets its teeth into Hanoi cuisine, and it’s not the famous 'pho' or Obama’s 'bun cha'.
February 27, 2017 | 10:47 am GMT+7
5 Saigon restaurants that prove size doesn't matter
These guys are serving up a storm from the back of push carts and motorbikes.
February 25, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7