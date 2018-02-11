VnExpress International
folk religion
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Should Vietnam abandon custom of burning paper offerings?

The Lunar New Year is a time for excess fun, food and flowers, but also smoke and ash.

Vietnamese burn private jets, fancy cars and villas for their ancestors

Not a scene from Dubai, the people of Vietnam (with their limited allowance) know how to 'live' it up.
 
