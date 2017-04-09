VnExpress International
Shaman's chant rises above stigma in Vietnam's misty mountains

The government tried to ban the practice and turn it into a political tool, but as one artist said: 'You can't suppress folk culture.'

Justin Bieber remix, Vietnamese style

When Justin Bieber’s top hit ‘What do you mean?’ meets Vietnamese folk music.
 
