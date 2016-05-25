VnExpress International
Stranded flood victims in Ha Tinh on verge of running out food

Basic supplies have run out for families who have been stuck on roofs for three days.

Deluge transforms Hanoi into city of canals

Torrential rain that lasted for most of yesterday has inundated Hanoi's streets and caused traffic chaos, with ...
 
