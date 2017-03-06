VnExpress International
Hanoi’s West Lake in a mess after authorities axe boat services

Rubbish and foul mudflats are causing trouble for residents living near Hanoi's biggest lake.

Vietnam's tourist province to ban floating restaurants on safety grounds

Officials in Khanh Hoa say such restaurants, usually converted from aquaculture cages, are not safe for tourists.
 
