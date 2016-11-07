The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
flights
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam Airlines concerned about losses from first direct flights to US
Passenger shortages and turbulent competition could lead to annual losses of $30 million in the first five years.
Aisle or window? Bloody seat quarrel delays Vietnam Airlines flight
The heated argument got violent when one man punched another in the face.
Vietnam’s air fares skyrocket during low season, carriers say within limits
Aviation authorities have promised to look into the matter and order carriers to add more flights to ease prices if necessary.
October 04, 2017 | 11:19 am GMT+7
Vietnamese airlines cancel flights to Taiwan as tropical storm Nesat rages
Many flights from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Taipei over the weekend have been canceled or delayed.
July 29, 2017 | 12:02 pm GMT+7
Unusually cheap flights give Americans perfect reason to visit Saigon
Round-trip deals from nine U.S. cities including New York and Los Angeles are on offer for less than $600.
July 25, 2017 | 10:22 am GMT+7
Vietnam chides China on daily civil charter flights to troubled island
China on Wednesday began daily civilian flights to the Paracel Islands, which it has illegally occupied since 1974.
December 23, 2016 | 09:11 pm GMT+7
Chinese airlines add more flights to Ho Chi Minh City
China now accounts for a quarter of all foreign visitors to Vietnam.
November 07, 2016 | 01:35 pm GMT+7