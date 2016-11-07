VnExpress International
Tag flights
Vietnam Airlines concerned about losses from first direct flights to US

Passenger shortages and turbulent competition could lead to annual losses of $30 million in the first five years.

Aisle or window? Bloody seat quarrel delays Vietnam Airlines flight

The heated argument got violent when one man punched another in the face.

Vietnam’s air fares skyrocket during low season, carriers say within limits

Aviation authorities have promised to look into the matter and order carriers to add more flights to ease prices if necessary.
October 04, 2017 | 11:19 am GMT+7

Vietnamese airlines cancel flights to Taiwan as tropical storm Nesat rages

Many flights from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Taipei over the weekend have been canceled or delayed.
July 29, 2017 | 12:02 pm GMT+7

Unusually cheap flights give Americans perfect reason to visit Saigon

Round-trip deals from nine U.S. cities including New York and Los Angeles are on offer for less than $600.
July 25, 2017 | 10:22 am GMT+7

Vietnam chides China on daily civil charter flights to troubled island

China on Wednesday began daily civilian flights to the Paracel Islands, which it has illegally occupied since 1974.
December 23, 2016 | 09:11 pm GMT+7

Chinese airlines add more flights to Ho Chi Minh City

China now accounts for a quarter of all foreign visitors to Vietnam.
November 07, 2016 | 01:35 pm GMT+7
 
