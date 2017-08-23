The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
flight ban
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam opens probe after woman takes plane to Moscow despite flight ban
It’s not clear if she slipped through poor surveillance or received help.
Vietnamese man banned from flying following mid-air dispute
The country's aviation boom has been plagued by a series of on-flight incidents.
2 Vietnamese banned from flying for assaulting aviation staff
Repeat offenders are subject to a lifetime ban in the country.
August 23, 2017 | 11:20 am GMT+7