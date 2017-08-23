VnExpress International
Vietnam opens probe after woman takes plane to Moscow despite flight ban

It’s not clear if she slipped through poor surveillance or received help.

Vietnamese man banned from flying following mid-air dispute

The country's aviation boom has been plagued by a series of on-flight incidents.

2 Vietnamese banned from flying for assaulting aviation staff

Repeat offenders are subject to a lifetime ban in the country.
