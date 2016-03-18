VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag fleet
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

China to be first trillion-dollar air market: Boeing

China is expected to add more than 6,800 new aircraft to commercial fleet, worth $1.03 trillion by 2035. 

U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Commanders Visit Vietnam

Commander of the United States Pacific Fleet and Marine Corps in Pacific, Admiral Scott H. Swift and Lieutenant ...
 
go to top