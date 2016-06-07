VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag fishing village
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Salt, sweat and scales: the village that boils fish

With a 3,000 km coastline, Vietnam has fish to burn. But one village chose to boil them.

Something "fishy" on Phu Quoc: Five villages worth casting an eye on

Luxury resorts and hotels outshine the local settlements that scatter the coast of Phu Quoc Island. Nevertheless, ...
 
go to top