Tag
fishing boat
S.Korea says will accept release of S.Korean fishing boat from N.Korea
North Korea captured the boat on Oct. 21.
Malaysia detains 22 Vietnamese sailors on illegal fishing charges
The fishermen are being investigated for both illegal fishing and for violating Malaysia's Immigration Act.
Malaysia arrests 26 Vietnamese for illegal fishing: report
Their two boats were seized with an estimated $117,000 worth of catch.
June 19, 2017 | 08:56 am GMT+7
Government-backed fishing boats sink Vietnamese fishermen into debt
Modern steel vessels that cost hundreds of thousands of dollars are floundering just months after they were launched.
May 31, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Malaysia detains eight Vietnamese for illegal fishing
Various types of fresh and dried fish were found on-board of the vessel.
April 26, 2017 | 10:50 am GMT+7
Malaysia seizes two fishing boats, arrests 19 Vietnamese for illegal fishing
The fishermen face fines of up to $22,600 each, while the captains could have to pay ten times that amount.
April 14, 2017 | 05:16 pm GMT+7
Brunei seizes 10 Vietnamese fishermen on trespassing charges
Each crew member faces up to one year imprisonment or a hefty fine.
March 17, 2017 | 06:09 pm GMT+7
Da Nang plans display of fishing boat sunk by China
China's illegal deployment of an giant oil rig in Vietnamese waters in 2014 resulted in tense skirmishes.
February 26, 2017 | 11:52 am GMT+7
Five Vietnamese fishermen rescued after boat sinks off central coast
A British vessel scooped up the sailors after their boat started taking on water.
January 23, 2017 | 03:10 pm GMT+7
Filipino fisherman rescued in Vietnamese waters after drifting at sea for days
The man spent eight days adrift at sea before a Vietnamese fishing boat picked him up.
December 12, 2016 | 12:14 pm GMT+7
Guard force rescues stranded boat with 11 on board in Central Vietnam
The boat collided with submerged rocks and stuck in the water amid rough weather condition.
September 22, 2016 | 04:46 pm GMT+7
Vietnam slams China for sinking fishing boat, demands compensation
Increased harassment against the fishermen looms large after the Philippines wins the international lawsuit.
July 13, 2016 | 02:31 pm GMT+7
Thailand urged to account for shooting at Vietnamese boats
Vietnam has condemned the shooting of two men and the sinking of two of its boats.
July 12, 2016 | 11:58 am GMT+7
Thai navy searches for missing Vietnamese fisherman after firing on boats
Vietnam has yet to receive any official response from Thai authorities about the incident on July 11.
July 11, 2016 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
