4 missing after fishing boat capsizes off southern Vietnam
Two members of the crew have been rescued, but the search is on for the remaining four.
Vietnamese fishermen 'kept like slaves' in Taiwan
When they were at sea, the fishermen were sometimes made to work for 48 consecutive hours without rest.
Vietnamese man survives titanic three nights at sea clinging to plastic bag
The 22-year-old was on his last legs when another fishing boat appeared over the waves.
September 15, 2017 | 04:46 pm GMT+7
Vietnam says Indonesian navy shot its fishermen in disputed water
Four Vietnamese fishermen were shot on Saturday night, two of them seriously wounded.
July 24, 2017 | 02:41 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese fishermen in custody after being caught fishing in Thai waters
Vietnam’s Embassy in Thailand is working with local authorities to ensure Vietnamese fishermen who were caught fishing illegally last week will be treated according to local and ...
March 30, 2016 | 06:35 pm GMT+7
