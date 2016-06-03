VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag fish die-off
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Hanoi announces causes of mass fish deaths after months of investigation

Fish have been floating belly-up in a number of the capital's lakes this year.

Hanoi authorities warn locals against eating dead fish from West Lake

The killer behind dozens of tons of dead fish remains at large.

Vietnam assures seafood safety after E.U. issues warning

The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers has issued a staement saying that the mass fish deaths that occurred in central provinces will not affect supplies or ...
June 03, 2016 | 04:57 pm GMT+7
 
go to top