fish die-off
Hanoi announces causes of mass fish deaths after months of investigation
Fish have been floating belly-up in a number of the capital's lakes this year.
Hanoi authorities warn locals against eating dead fish from West Lake
The killer behind dozens of tons of dead fish remains at large.
Vietnam assures seafood safety after E.U. issues warning
The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers has issued a staement saying that the mass fish deaths that occurred in central provinces will not affect supplies or ...
June 03, 2016 | 04:57 pm GMT+7
