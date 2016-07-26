The most read Vietnamese newspaper
fish deaths
Vietnam punishes four officials over Formosa environmental disaster
None of the four was named; but they are to be transferred, face administrative action, warnings or rebukes.
Hanoi announces causes of mass fish deaths after months of investigation
Fish have been floating belly-up in a number of the capital's lakes this year.
Red algae the cause of latest fish deaths in central Vietnam
Initial analysis shows that red algae starved the water of oxygen, killing the fish in the area.
November 30, 2016 | 10:37 am GMT+7
Vietnam confirms wastewater from Taiwanese fish killer meets environmental standards
The environment ministry has set up two stations to monitor wastewater discharged from Formosa Ha Tinh's plant.
November 11, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Change in weather blamed for mass fish death in Hanoi lake
'200 kilograms of fish dying in a lake of more than 70 hectares is normal.'
November 01, 2016 | 05:22 pm GMT+7
Official blames Ba Ria fish kill on rain
Farmers say seafood processors dumped untreated waste into the Cha Va River in the southern Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province; they've done it before.
October 18, 2016 | 11:32 am GMT+7
Hanoi lake returns to life after mass fish deaths
Restaurants have reopened and people have returned for morning exercises around the West Lake.
October 11, 2016 | 02:41 pm GMT+7
Provincial court rejects lawsuits filed against Taiwanese fish killer Formosa
A local judge said current law prohibits the court from hearing the 506 petitions.
October 09, 2016 | 10:48 am GMT+7
47 tons of fish found dead at aquatic farms in central Vietnam
The fish raised for export purpose died as seawater turned red.
September 10, 2016 | 09:00 am GMT+7
Vietnamese fishermen remain beached 4 months after toxic disaster
Hundreds of fishing boats are rotting in the sun rather than sailing out to sea.
August 31, 2016 | 02:09 pm GMT+7
$120-million plant faces closure after mass fish deaths in Vietnam
The plant can only resume operations when environmental issues have been resolved.
August 08, 2016 | 12:35 pm GMT+7
Polluted water kills farm- raised fish in Thanh Hoa lake
A beer company which uses the lake to dispose of wastewater has been asked to put a ban on fish farming.
July 27, 2016 | 08:09 am GMT+7
After Formosa, Vietnam busts copy-cat fish killer in Quang Nam Province
A soda ash manufacturer has discharged waste water into nearby ponds without permission.
July 26, 2016 | 08:30 pm GMT+7
State officials deliver conflicting conclusions about toxin in 30 tons of fish
After detecting 30 tons of fish containing a toxic substance in the coastal province of Quang Tri, two authorities gave conflicting results on whether the substance could be used ...
June 13, 2016 | 04:19 pm GMT+7
Vietnam assures seafood safety after E.U. issues warning
The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers has issued a staement saying that the mass fish deaths that occurred in central provinces will not affect supplies or ...
June 03, 2016 | 04:57 pm GMT+7
