Vietnam says recovery from Formosa industrial disaster could take a decade
Formosa deliberately skirted safety commitments, the Vietnamese government says.
Vietnamese fish farmers win $570,000 compensation for mass fish deaths
A group of 11 seafood companies in southern Vietnam have been ordered to recompense families whose fish were ...
Sea of used condoms, tampons wash up in Hanoi lake
Authorities are unsure of where the stained toiletries came from.
November 23, 2016 | 12:27 pm GMT+7
Fish go belly up in another Hanoi lake
This was the second mass fish die-off in a Hanoi lake this month.
October 27, 2016 | 11:24 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s lawmakers give Taiwanese fish killer a pass
The house has decided not to put the environmental disaster caused by the Formosa steel mill on the agenda.
July 28, 2016 | 12:51 pm GMT+7
Fishermen demand compensation, medicals after mass fish deaths
The victims of one of Vietnam's worst environmental disasters are praying that life will return to normal.
July 08, 2016 | 08:15 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese fishermen head overseas for work after pollution kills off catch
The Vietnamese government will help fishermen from central coastal provinces to find new jobs in the wake of mass fish deaths that have hammered local fisheries, according to the ...
June 30, 2016 | 05:10 pm GMT+7
Drought and salinity rock Vietnam's economy in first half of 2016
Vietnam's economy slowed in the first half of 2016 after a historic drought took a heavy toll on the country’s agricultural sector, while mass fish deaths along the central ...
June 30, 2016 | 12:26 pm GMT+7
Thanh Hoa authorities confirm pollution as cause of mass fish deaths
Authorities in the northern province of Thanh Hoa say they have established the cause of the mass fish deaths that have devastated local aquatic farms.
May 18, 2016 | 06:19 pm GMT+7
River pollution continues to plague Thanh Hoa's fish farmers
Fish farmers in the northern province of Thanh Hoa’s Thach Thanh district are continuing to count their losses as mass fish deaths resulting from polluted wastewater show no sign ...
May 16, 2016 | 06:01 pm GMT+7
Several factories come under scrutiny after massive fish deaths along Thanh Hoa river
The Ministry of National Resources and Environment has set up a team to check on local factories located along the upper section of the Buoi River in the northern province of Hoa ...
May 14, 2016 | 07:45 am GMT+7
Sugar firm told to compensate fish farmers after wastewater massacres stocks
One week after mass fish deaths were reported in the central province of Thanh Hoa, a sugar factory that has admitted to illegally discharging untreated wastewater into a river ...
May 13, 2016 | 06:00 pm GMT+7
Sugarcane factory blamed for fish deaths in Thanh Hoa river
Wastewater discharged from the Hoa Binh Sugarcane and Sugar JSC in the northern province of Hoa Binh has been blamed for more mass fish deaths along the Buoi River in the central ...
May 08, 2016 | 01:55 pm GMT+7
Environment ministry to check all major waste discharge sources to rivers
Vietnam authorities have requested local governments to monitor major sources discharging waste to the sea and rivers while the cause for the mysterious mass fish deaths along the ...
May 08, 2016 | 08:06 am GMT+7
