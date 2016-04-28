VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag fiscal deficit
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam’s economic growth to expand 6.9 pct in 2016-2017: UN report

Vietnam’s economic growth is expected to grow 6.8 percent - 6.9 percent in 2016 and 2017 mainly on the back of continued consumer demand, said the ...
 
go to top