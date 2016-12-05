VnExpress International
Italian team crowned kings at intn'l fireworks festival in Vietnam

Da Nang was lit up by teams from Italy, Australia and the UK competing in the finale of the International ...

Vietnam douses Saigon's plan for fireworks to mark Reunification Day

People will still be able to enjoy art performances and light shows instead.
April 27, 2017 | 02:49 pm GMT+7

Hanoi churches, temples asked to help ring in Lunar New Year

The city, which has canceled its plan for fireworks shows, hopes that the sounds of the bells will create a meaningful moment.
January 03, 2017 | 09:08 pm GMT+7

Vietnam scraps fireworks shows for New Year

Major cities have all responded to a government call for austerity.
December 27, 2016 | 07:13 pm GMT+7

Da Nang sets the dates for fireworks festival

Officials say events will be spread out over two months in the summer to attract more tourists.
December 06, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
 
