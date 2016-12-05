The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
firework
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Nearly 200 hurt in Philippine New Year revelry despite fireworks order
Among those hurt was an 11-month-old baby.
Italian team crowned kings at intn'l fireworks festival in Vietnam
Da Nang was lit up by teams from Italy, Australia and the UK competing in the finale of the International ...
Vietnam douses Saigon's plan for fireworks to mark Reunification Day
People will still be able to enjoy art performances and light shows instead.
April 27, 2017 | 02:49 pm GMT+7
Hanoi churches, temples asked to help ring in Lunar New Year
The city, which has canceled its plan for fireworks shows, hopes that the sounds of the bells will create a meaningful moment.
January 03, 2017 | 09:08 pm GMT+7
Vietnam scraps fireworks shows for New Year
Major cities have all responded to a government call for austerity.
December 27, 2016 | 07:13 pm GMT+7
Da Nang sets the dates for fireworks festival
Officials say events will be spread out over two months in the summer to attract more tourists.
December 06, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
