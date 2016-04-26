VnExpress International
Trade pact with E.U. might offset Brexit fallout in Vietnam

Britain's vote to leave the European Union, or Brexit, has sent ripples across the financial market in Vietnam, but overall there appears to have ...

Vietnam to monitor financial system more closely: Deputy PM

The government’s National Financial Supervisory Commission (NFSC), which oversees financial and monetary policies, ...
 
