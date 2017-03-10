VnExpress International
Vietnam's national film studio pictures no future ahead after acquisition by waterways firm

Artists are asking how a transport group with no experience is going to light up the big screen again.

That's not Vietnam! A quiz to see how closely you watched 'Kong: Skull Island'

There are scenes from Hawaii and Australia that may deceive you.

Shooting on location at Vietnam's beauty spots

With its breathtaking scenery, it's no wonder people are falling in love with Vietnam on the big screen.
March 13, 2017 | 03:37 pm GMT+7
 
