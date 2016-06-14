The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
film screening
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Film screening: The Bow
With follow-up discussion.
Film screening: The Human scale
With follow-up discussions on urban sociology.
Film Screening and Discussion: Elegy for The Time Being
A film screening with follow-up discussion for the "Elegy for the time being".
August 28, 2017 | 04:05 pm GMT+7
Film Screening: Vietnamese films at TPD
See the most recent Vietnamese rising talents' work.
January 09, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Premiere Screening: Bolinao 52
One boat, 110 passengers, 52 survived.
December 18, 2016 | 04:12 pm GMT+7
Film Screening: Le Père Noël
Both moving and insolent, le Père Noël is a must-see for Christmas season.
December 15, 2016 | 11:28 am GMT+7
Screening: Timbuktu (Academy Award Nominee 2015)
l'Espace
June 14, 2016 | 05:05 pm GMT+7
Screening: Cong Binh, a night of Indochinese history
l'Espace
June 14, 2016 | 04:22 pm GMT+7
Screening: The Four Seasons of Leon
l'Espace
June 14, 2016 | 04:21 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter