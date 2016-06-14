VnExpress International
Film screening: The Bow

With follow-up discussion. 

Film screening: The Human scale

With follow-up discussions on urban sociology. 

Film Screening and Discussion: Elegy for The Time Being

A film screening with follow-up discussion for the "Elegy for the time being". 
August 28, 2017 | 04:05 pm GMT+7

Film Screening: Vietnamese films at TPD

See the most recent Vietnamese rising talents' work. 
January 09, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Premiere Screening: Bolinao 52

One boat, 110 passengers, 52 survived.
December 18, 2016 | 04:12 pm GMT+7

Film Screening: Le Père Noël

Both moving and insolent, le Père Noël is a must-see for Christmas season.
December 15, 2016 | 11:28 am GMT+7

Screening: Timbuktu (Academy Award Nominee 2015)

l'Espace
June 14, 2016 | 05:05 pm GMT+7

Screening: Cong Binh, a night of Indochinese history

l'Espace
June 14, 2016 | 04:22 pm GMT+7

Screening: The Four Seasons of Leon

l'Espace
June 14, 2016 | 04:21 pm GMT+7
 
