film festival
Japanese Film Festival 2017
The film festival kicks off from October 27.
Biggest independent Asia film festival ready for action despite turmoil
Leaving past politics aside, this year's Busan film festival is ready to kick off.
European migration crisis gets super-power treatment in Cannes
'Jupiter's Moon' cannot be put into a box easily, its director says.
May 20, 2017 | 10:13 am GMT+7
At Cannes, Vietnam declares itself ‘New Destination of Blockbusters’
The Cinema Department will set up shop at the festival in France this week, hoping to woo more filmmakers.
May 16, 2017 | 03:43 pm GMT+7
Cannes deploys flower power to boost film festival security
The Cannes festival, which begins on Wednesday, is the first since the attack in nearby Nice last July.
May 16, 2017 | 09:28 am GMT+7
Vietnam – Korea Anthropological Film Festival Week 2016
Explore human life through fresh points of view.
November 15, 2016 | 04:36 pm GMT+7
What's new at the fourth Hanoi International Film Festival?
Cheering fans have plenty to be excited about at the ongoing movie event.
November 02, 2016 | 02:27 pm GMT+7
Short-film screenings: Berlinale Spotlight 2016
A Vietnamese film, 'Another City' by Pham Ngoc Lan, will be in the selection mix.
October 26, 2016 | 03:41 pm GMT+7
Hanoi International Film Festival
Vietnam Cinema Department
October 26, 2016 | 01:41 pm GMT+7
Asia's top film festival in crisis
Seoul, South Korea - The future of Asia’s top film festival is being threatened by a bitter dispute over what organisers are calling an unacceptable political challenge to their ...
April 01, 2016 | 10:28 am GMT+7
Film: Le Jour des Corneilles
Le Jour des Corneille (The Day of the Crows) is one of the films to feature at the 9th Francophone Film Festival, an initiative of the International Organization of Francophonie. ...
March 18, 2016 | 10:34 am GMT+7
