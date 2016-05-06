VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Filipino fishermen
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Philippine fishermen favour strong president to end China's blockade

A 30-foot trawler named "Marvin" lies beached on a grass bank overlooking the South China Sea (also known as East Sea in Vietnam), idle since China's ...
 
go to top