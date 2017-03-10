VnExpress International
Tag fight
Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

The event was caught on camera and shows several fighting dogs ganging up on a lone boar.

Vietnamese receives death sentence for shooting spree in land dispute

Dang Van Hien and accomplices shot and killed three people sent by a company to raze the land he used to grow ...

'I was brutally and maliciously assaulted': Kong director recalls Saigon bar fight

Authorities are taking the case seriously after Vietnam's tourism ambassador was hospitalized with head injuries.
September 12, 2017 | 12:25 pm GMT+7

Dutch man beaten in popular Vietnam resort town takes blame

The 64-year-old man claimed he started the fight by insulting a car driver.
July 11, 2017 | 09:27 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese officials punished for boozy brawl over dinner

One official took a gang of family members to the other's house and threatened to kill him.
April 16, 2017 | 11:17 am GMT+7

Vietnamese man arrested for stabbing justice official

The suspect was taken down after locking himself in a house for hours armed with a spear.
March 10, 2017 | 06:02 pm GMT+7
 
