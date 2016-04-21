VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Fiery Cross Reef
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

U.S. sails warship near reef in South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea)

A U.S. navy warship sailed close to a disputed reef in the South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea) on Tuesday, a U.S. Department of Defense official ...

Vietnam opposes China sending military aircraft to Spratly Islands

Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs handed a diplomatic note to the Chinese Embassy in Hanoi on April 20 ...
 
go to top