VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Fideco
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Real estate giants pounce on land expansion strategies

Huge real-estate corporations such as Vingroup, Sacomreal and Khang Dien are racing to snap up more land through new partnerships and M&As.
 
go to top