© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net
FHS
Formosa in Vietnam: From billion-dollar steel factory to mass fish killer
After two months of an investigation into mass fish deaths along a 200-kilometer stretch of the country's coast, the Vietnamese government has ...
Vietnamese subsidiary of Taiwan’s Formosa suspected of transfer pricing
Vietnamese customs authorities have accused Formosa Ha Tinh Steel Corporation (FHS) of transfer pricing after the ...
